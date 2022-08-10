Athletics: Commonwealth Games boost for spirits and athletes

Sixth-placed Sam Tanner with the 1500m winner Oliver Hoare. Photo / Photosport

The Commonwealth Games has given a huge lift in spirits in the UK in general and Birmingham in particular.

A country just getting over Covid, facing a rising cost-of-living crisis and in political turmoil, the Games held in glorious sunshine provided a timely tonic.

Birmingham was the fifth Commonwealth Games I have attended and was probably the best of the five. It was splendidly organised, including excellent free shuttle transport from the central city and other locations.

The athletics was superbly presented and attended by large crowds, even at the morning sessions. Ground announcers provided outstanding commentary and spectators were able to follow both track and field events, helped by clear indicator boards and on the giant stadium screens. The weather played its part, which, with the huge uncovered temporary seating, was a blessing. The crowds were vociferous in their support, particularly for home country athletes, with many commenting on how the crowd played a factor in their success.

I was fortunate to have tickets for most sessions and was met outside by former Whanganui athlete and New Zealand Athletics leader Scott Newman at the gates to pass on my tickets. He commented on how spectacular the Alexander Stadium was – he was not wrong. As a lover of track and field, it was wonderful to be there and even better that I had both Scotland and New Zealand to support.

Tuesday, August 2

New Zealand's Imogen Ayris took a bronze medal in the women's pole vault, missing silver on a countback in a season's best of 4.45m. Her teammate Olivia McTaggart was fourth, also on countback. I sat among a group of Ugandan athletes and supporters and shared their euphoria over Jacob Kiplimo's Games record win in the 10,000 metres and excitement that highlighted the spirit of the Games. They had a repeat performance from Kiplimo in the 5000 metres.

Wednesday, August 3

A quiet morning session as I watched the start of the women's heptathlon and local favourite Katarina Johnson Thompson's defence of her title. The early rounds of the 800 metres held promise for further excitement.

I sadly had no ticket for the evening and had to watch the action on TV - and what action it was. Maddison Lee Wesche took bronze, continuing her run of shot putt success. Hamish Kerr took gold in the high jump at 2.25, significantly lower than his Cooks Gardens stadium record, but he did defeat world-class Australian Brendon Starc.

I was inspired not only by 31-year-old Scot Eilish McColgan's win in the 10,000 but also by her interview afterwards, saying "I wanted it bad", finally winning the gold medal in her third Commonwealth Games and in her fourth different event. I have urged my distance runners to find a clip of the race and inspirational interview. Sadly, I missed her silver in the 5000m and her teammate Laura Muir's win in the 1500 metres on the final day. Zoe Hobbs on Wednesday confirmed her promise by finishing sixth in the 100 metres, having equalled her Oceania record in the heat.

Thursday, August 4

I am always anxious watching a slow, tactical 1500m, especially when the heat prior is fast and leaves only automatic places available for a final berth. Sam Tanner edged through, showing how much he has learned at this higher level. Keely O'Hagan also advanced to the final in the high jump, as did Portia Bing in the 400-metre hurdles.

The men's long jump provided my highlight in the evening. There was a countback for gold at 8.08 metres, the bronze medal was only 2cm behind with fourth just 1cm back. The crowd were able to follow and be guided through the action as it unfolded.

Friday, August 5

With no morning ticket, I took a nostalgic four-hour rail trip to North Wales and on the splendid journey passed many places that were part of my athletics development, returning in time to see Tom Walsh win gold and Jacko Gill silver in the shot putt. I was in an excellent position to watch the action unfold, with Walsh winning with a 22.28m effort. He went straight from the stadium in the evening to fly to Poland where he was second in the Diamond League just hours later.

Saturday, August 6

It is unusual to have the 1500m in a morning session. The morning crowd was treated to an outstanding race which saw Filbert Bayi's record from Christchurch beaten by the leading group of runners. It was fitting that the great man was there to present the medals. New Zealander Sam Tanner came of age as a 1500m runner by finishing sixthth with a huge personal best. Keely O'Hagan was also sixth with a personal best.

It was a day for Kiwis finishing 6th with former Whanganui Collegiate athlete Geordie Beamish finishing fast in a 5000m race that will hopefully be the springboard for international success.

Next week I will wrap up the coverage of the Games