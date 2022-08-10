One Covid-19-related death in the Whanganui region was reported by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person with Covid-19 has died in the Whanganui region, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

They were among 18 deaths reported across the country.

There have been 35 Covid-related deaths in Whanganui across the entire pandemic.

The ministry reported 75 new community cases of Covid-19 for the Whanganui region.

Sixteen people were in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.

Nationally, the ministry reported 5169 community cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, 599 people were in the hospital with Covid, 11 of whom were in intensive care.