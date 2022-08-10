Another person with Covid-19 has died in the Whanganui region, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.
They were among 18 deaths reported across the country.
There have been 35 Covid-related deaths in Whanganui across the entire pandemic.
The ministry reported 75 new community cases of Covid-19 for the Whanganui region.
Sixteen people were in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.
Nationally, the ministry reported 5169 community cases of Covid-19.
Throughout the country, 599 people were in the hospital with Covid, 11 of whom were in intensive care.