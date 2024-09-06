Advertisement
Grey Lynn shooting: Locals probed as police search continues

RNZ
A spike in homicides in Auckland City is nothing to be worried about, says Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, as a new meth capital of the country is crowned and wild weather approaches.

By RNZ

Police say they’ll be talking to Grey Lynn residents this weekend as they investigate a shooting that killed a man and wounded three others.

A fight broke out between two groups on Tuarangi Rd on Thursday night during an ongoing dispute in the Auckland neighbourhood.

Shots were fired and 18-year-old Maxwel-Dee Repia was killed. Three people were injured, two seriously.

Police were also investigating damage to a house, which was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Armed officers have been guarding the scene.

Detective inspector Glenn Baldwin said the dispute began with property damage, and had escalated.

Police investigating a crime scene on Tuarangi Rd in Grey Lynn after a shooting incident resulted in one death and multiple people being injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police investigating a crime scene on Tuarangi Rd in Grey Lynn after a shooting incident resulted in one death and multiple people being injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“What we know at this point was that an altercation was taking place between two groups that led to a firearm being produced and discharged. Immediately after the shots were discharged those who were present fled the area.

“Both groups appear to be known to each other and we believe this relates to an ongoing neighbourhood dispute between the groups.”

Although police did not yet have the exact number of people involved, it was likely more than a dozen, he said.

“This is a time for calm, this appalling violence will not be tolerated, there is a team of driven investigators who will be working hard to identify those who were present and hold those to account who are responsible for the death.”

As of Friday afternoon, police had not yet located a murder weapon. A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Saturday.

Police wanted to hear from people who were able to assist with the inquiry and who may have dash cam footage or CCTV, Baldwin said. Anyone with information could contact police on 105 and quote file number 240905/81806 or Operation Comma, or information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800-555-111.

- RNZ

