This historic pumphouse is not much bigger than a classic outdoor dunny and sits on a 33sq m section of land. Photo / Supplied

A tiny brick shed in Grey Lynn - not much bigger than an outhouse - and which last sold for close to $300,000 is back on the market.

The historic pumphouse building on Tuarangi Rd has no bathroom or kitchen and sits on a 33sq m block, meaning it comes with just one brick room and a small patch of land out front.

It also comes with a catch: Auckland Council has deemed it to have historical value.

That's partly why the old "Governor Brick Pumphouse" has not been knocked down and instead sits on its own tiny section of sliced-off land.

The green shed is located in the heart of Grey Lynn, next to Pocket Bar. Photo / Supplied

Yet despite these limitations and its diminutive size, the shed still fetched $268,900 when it last sold in 2017.

The reason for its value is not so much the pumphouse, but the land underneath, its marketing material states.

Located next to the Pocket Bar on Tuarangi Rd in "the heart of Grey Lynn village", the property is close to "fabulous boutiques and cafes", its Ray White selling agents say.

A creative buyer might be able to convert the pumphouse into a pop-up shop or take over existing resource consent plans to convert the site into a three-storey, mixed-use building, they say.

Ordered by the current owners, the plans for an ultra-thin three-storey building would keep the historically valuable pumphouse preserved on the ground floor before adding two storeys.

The pumphouse's existing owners have a resource consent plan that would preserve the building on the ground floor while adding more storeys. Photo / Supplied

The design "work-around is spectacular, creating a building that elevates this humble relic into an art piece worthy of its own gallery, to be observed and enjoyed by all," the Ray White agents proclaim.

"A spiral staircase weaves through the old pumphouse, taking the new owners through to a bedroom and bathroom, before weaving to the living quarters and finally the rooftop deck."

"This massive viewing platform will take in sweeping views towards the city to the east and Waitākeres to the west."

However, despite ordering the designs, the current owners have now had to put their "creative plans" for the old shed on hold.

According to Ray White, their loss can become a buyer's gain.