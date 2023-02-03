Elizabeth Kerekere favours rainbow youth and Tiger King. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The Green Party has this morning called for the Government to end perpetual leases over Māori land, describing them as an “unjust colonial weapon”, as New Zealand political parties gather ahead of Waitangi Day celebrations.

In a media conference this morning in Waitangi, Green List MP Elizabeth Kerekere called for the end of perpetual leases on Māori reserve land - which can have fixed rent for 21-year periods with perpetual right of renewal by the lessee.

“Māori landowners continue to be locked out of their own whenua by perpetual leases that allow others to control and profit from Māori reserve land,” Kerekere said.

“One hundred and 20 years ago, land reserved for Māori was leased to European settlers at the expense and serious disadvantage of those Māori landowners. The Government took control of the land and leased it out for next to nothing, with the right to renew forever. They did this without the consent of the Māori landowners.”

The Green Party Māori Development Spokesperson took aim at the enduring New Zealand law which she said would not be allowed in other countries around the world.

“Perpetual leases are an outdated and unjust colonial weapon that was abolished in the United Kingdom over 100 years ago. In no other context would this be acceptable,” Kerekere said.

“The Government must put an end to perpetual leases. This would return control to the Māori landowners so they use their lands for the benefit of their whānau, hapū and iwi as they wish. This could include continuing leases but under their terms.

“It is time to restore the tino rangatiratanga of Māori landowners and their right to control their own land by ending perpetual leases.”

In June last year, the small town of Tokomaru Bay located 90km north of Gisborne became a focal point for protests against perpetual leases of land that had been owned by Māori at the start of the 20th century.

People travelled from around the country to the town with a population of 450 to take a stand against the rules.

The leasing arrangements were applied to the town’s Tuatini Township Blocks after a Government error after 1910, and enforce a strict set of conditions including 999-year terms and restrictions on how the owners control the land.

Rent is fixed there for 21-year periods at 5 per cent of the unimproved value for rural land, or 4 per cent for urban land, and lessees are given a perpetual right of renewal on the leases.

“One hundred and 20 years ago, land reserved for Māori was leased to European settlers at the expense and serious disadvantage of those Māori landowners,” Kerekere said today.

“The Government took control of the land and leased it out for next to nothing, with the right to renew forever. They did this without the consent of the Māori landowners.

“This injustice continues today with leaseholders still paying well below market rate to lease land such as the Tuatini Township blocks in Tokomaru Bay. If Māori landowners want to regain control of their own land, they are forced to buy out the lease at full market rate.”