Greenlea Rescue Helicopter reports 37 life-saving missions in June

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew carried out 37 life-saving missions across the Lakes and Central Plateau region last month.

According to the service’s June 2024 report, the missions included 19 inter-hospital transfers, one medical emergency, three rescues, five rural or farm incidents and two motor vehicle accidents.

The month began with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Otorohanga for a female in her 40s who sustained multiple trauma injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later that evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was sent to Taumaranui Hospital for a male in his 50s who was suffering from a serious medical condition after being involved in a quadbike accident.

Other motor vehicle accidents attended by the helicopter crew last month also included a male in his teens who sustained multiple fracture injuries after being involved in a motocross-related incident in Whakamaru.

On June 6, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to State Highway 1 by Lake Taupō for a male in his 40s who was experiencing a serious medical event which led to his vehicle going off-road and into the water.

On Sunday afternoon, June 23, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Iwitahi Forest for a male in his 40s who sustained fracture injuries after crashing his motorbike.

All these patients were transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The helicopter also assisted several patients experiencing serious medical events.

These included a male in his 80s, two infants suffering seizures, a female in her 80s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event.

The helicopter crew also carried out three rescues including a mission in Whirinaki after a teenage girl sustained injuries from a fall while tramping. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, June 27, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Aroha for a female in her teens who sustained serious injuries from a rugby-related incident. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the region’s rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures that patients receive the best care as quickly as possible.

