New Zealand|Politics

Great Minds: Parents' pleas for political leaders to respond to youth mental health crisis

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern made mental health a priority when she became Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Night after night, they spend lonely hours searching the internet for someone to help their distressed and mentally ill children. They argue until they're exhausted with clinicians and managers to get their kids into treatment

