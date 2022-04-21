Voyager 2021 media awards
'She was a happy, confident child'- until Covid sparked 'nightmare' OCD onset

17 minutes to read
By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

Covid-19 has added to an already worrying mental health situation, but some groups are feeling the psychological impact more intensely than others. One Auckland mother shares her family's experience.

When the coronavirus hit New

