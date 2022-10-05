Voyager 2022 media awards
'No options here': Why one desperate family is leaving New Zealand to help their teenage daughter

13 minutes to read
By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

Warning: This article discusses self-harm and mental health problems and could be distressing for some people.

In April last year, Erin*, an Auckland businesswoman in her 50s, got a text message from her husband that

