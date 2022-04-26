Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Great Minds: Matt Heath meets Steve Galloway, professor of happiness

7 minutes to read
NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

Professor Scott Galloway describes "Zuckerberg as the most dangerous person on earth". He believes social media is doing terrible damage to our mental health but admits the solutions aren't easy. As he says 'Anyone who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.