As much passion as he has for his music though, he is also dedicated to better understanding his own mental health. Photo / Supplied

Hamish Williams hosts mental health show The Nutters Club on Newstalk ZB with psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald. Here, he tells the inspiring stories of guests who have featured on the show. Full permission has been given to share these stories with NZ Herald.

Hunter Wilson, 35, is a proud Christchurch born and raised kind of guy.

Well mannered and considered in how he speaks, his journey illustrates how understanding basic values and principles give strength and stability to our mental health.

"Identity, belonging, achievement, success and generosity. I want young people to understand the value of this in themselves as well as how to give it to others," Wilson states as his mission.

Heavily tattooed Hunter almost didn't make it on the show after being refused entry to a central Auckland hotel prior to coming on "The Nutters Club". Our producer intervened but it was a classic case of judging a book by its cover. Were Hunter's story ever to become a book it would be one filled with hope.

Diagnosed and medicated at age 6 with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Hunter became the focus of a feature in Women's Day. The article was titled "Taming Hunter".

The diagnosis and attention made him a target for bullying at primary school. Excluded from spots and play time activities he was often told to "go take your crazy pills".

"I convinced myself that I didn't have any purpose, belonging or identity. That I didn't belong" recalls Wilson.

Hunter Wilson. Photo / Supplied

Hunter acted out causing disruption wherever he could. He explains that he lived up to the expectation of what having ADHD meant to him and to others.

He was expelled from Primary school at age 8 and then Intermediate at age 11.

His memories of this time are limited but he agrees that it was both chaotic and deeply traumatic.

In his 20s Hunter entered what he called his "party period". With that came a lifestyle of alcohol and drug abuse including methamphetamine.

"It was out the gate and at times a lot of fun until I ended up with meth-induced psychosis" he explains. This would result in hospitalisation.

Wilson reflects that any sense of control in his life wouldn't be felt until his 30s.

"Until I achieved a sense of identity I was just on auto pilot."

A newfound identity came following his rehabilitation and recovery supported by the mental health workers of Hillmorton, an experience that Hunter remains grateful for and credits with saving his life as well as supporting his love for creating music.

His stage name "King Cass" produces hip-hop music that has created enough of a following that he will be opening for 90s Hip-Hop group ONYX in their October Brisbane and Sydney shows, as part of their world tour.

"I'm rewiring. I'm learning to be okay with the feelings of trauma and rejection. Learning how to not react and deal with insecurity and abandonment issues. It's healing."

Hunter's efforts aren't limited to the stage either, he has established the "King Cass Movement", encouraging people through the power of hip hop music to find their passion, potential and purpose and know they are not alone.

"Hurt people hurt people, but healed people heal people", says Wilson.

"And that's who I am, that's King Cass, that's Hunter Wilson".

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.