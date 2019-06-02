Kent Johnston died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed on a farm near Twizel. Photo / Givealittle

A Twizel farmer who died in a "freak" motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon was a great father whose tragic death has left a "massive hole" in his partner's heart.

Kent Johnston, 28, died yesterday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed on a farm on the Twizel-Omarama Rd in Glenbrook at around 1.50pm.

Johnston leaves behind his partner Kayla Murrell, two daughters Lilly, 10, Brooke, 4 and two-year-old son Trev.

Kayla's best friend Chantelle Mcdonald said the family was devastated and that he would be deeply missed.

"He was a very hard worker for his family."