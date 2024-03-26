Gang member killed in Gisborne brawl named, cops prepare to pull back from distress calls and the Prime Minister addresses findings of Cyclone Gabrielle review in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

The structural integrity of Tryphena Wharf is in critical condition, with SeaLink warning of a “risk of collapse” should a ship dock.

The alarming assessment has prompted the immediate and indefinite diversion of all ferry services to alternative ports, Port Fitzroy and Whangaparapara wharf, effective immediately.

The wharf’s support piles are reportedly compromised, a situation severe enough to prompt the response, according to SeaLink.

“The urgency of this has come as a surprise to us,” the company said in a statement.

The closure will affect travel plans for the busy Easter weekend ahead. A revised timetable has been released, indicating where scheduled services will dock.

SeaLink says Auckland Transport, which maintains and operates the wharf, is working in conjunction with local operators to minimise the impact on passengers and freight services.

The emergency work will see the ferry diversions in effect through to June 30, with the possibility of an extension.

With the wharf out of action, freight heading to Tryphena, the island’s largest settlement, will need to be hauled by truck from Whangaparapara, 20km away, or take the hour-long trek from Port Fitzroy in the north.

Passengers without vehicles should use the “People and Post” shuttle service, reachable at 0800 426 832, or liaise with their rental car operator.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.

The revised sailing schedule is as follows:

March 26, Tuesday: 7.30am from Hamer St/Viaduct Quarter to 2.30pm at Fitzroy

March 27, Wednesday: 7.30am to 2pm at Fitzroy

March 28, Thursday: 7.30am to 2.30pm at Fitzroy

March 29, Friday: 5.30am to 12pm at Whangaparapara

March, 30 Saturday: 7.30am to 12pm at Whangaparapara

31st March, Sunday: 7:30 am to 2:30 pm at Whangaparapara

1st April, Monday: 7:30 am to 2:30 pm at Whangaparapara

2nd April, Tuesday: 7:30 am to 2:30 pm at Whangaparapara

This article was previously published on AoteaGBI.News