Recently, the university faced a drop in the university’s Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 international ranking, which Robertson said was disappointing, but added that rankings could be misleading.
“There are a number of different systems,” he said.
He said Otago performed well in the QS Five Stars rating system, which focuses on a broader range of factors such as student experience and sustainability.
“What I’d say is all New Zealand universities either stayed the same or went down.”
He attributed this dip to several factors, including the challenges from the pandemic period, as well as nationwide concerns related to funding.
Yet, Robertson remained confident that the university can turn things around.
“We’ve got a really strong base to do that from... We’re very focused on the way we do our research, making sure that we’re listening to staff and students.”
When asked about potential collaboration or policy changes to improve the university’s financial situation, Robertson emphasised the need for a collaborative approach across the tertiary education sector.
He advocated for universities to play to their strengths while also working together to serve New Zealand’s educational needs.
On a broader scale, Robertson said he believed there needs to be a rethink on how universities fund physical infrastructure, adding that central government might need to play a larger role in this area.
He believes Otago and Auckland’s medical schools should be leveraged more effectively, rather than expanding the system to include a third medical school.
“We don’t think the third medical school is the right answer. We think we can train more doctors at Otago and do that in a more effective and efficient way.”
Earlier this month, the university announced its intention to expand its presence into Queenstown - a project Robertson said he was personally invested in.
“I did certainly push to make sure that we started moving on that because I think it’s an important idea,” he said.
The expansion will begin with small-scale programmes, including executive education and short-term research projects, but Robertson envisions a much larger role for the university in Queenstown over time.
“The end stage for me would be a permanent presence of some sort there that was delivering those sorts of programmes and others.”
He acknowledged that a key issue will be addressing Queenstown’s housing crisis.
“If we’re going to do this, we can’t add to Queenstown’s problem. We have to help resolve it,” he said.
He indicated the university would seek partnerships to help alleviate accommodation challenges in the region.
Robertson has also had to navigate recent student protests, including an incident where pro-Palestine protesters attempted to enter the university’s administration building, resulting in a smashed door and the arrest of one student.
Robertson acknowledged the importance of student protests but was firm on the safety of staff and students.
There were ways of protesting he was personally familiar with, but the recent protest “crossed the line” when it involved entering the building, he said.