Grandmother assaulted, house set on fire: New leads in Roma Joseph homicide investigation

Police investigating the brutal murder of a much loved Tirau grandmother say the 58-year-old was seriously assaulted before her house was deliberate set on fire.

Police investigating the brutal murder of a much loved Tirau grandmother say the 58-year-old was seriously assaulted before her house was deliberate set on fire.

Bay of Plenty Police are following new lines of inquiry into the homicide of Tirau woman Roma Joseph who was seriously assaulted and died as a result of a deliberately lit fire in her home four years ago.

Bay of Plenty Police Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow says officers are "actively progressing" new leads which they hope will bring them a step closer to finding the person responsible for the 58-year-olds death.

The incident took place in Joseph's rented home on Little St, Tirau, in the early hours of May 1, 2017. Joseph was a mother and grandmother.

"A new team has drawn on information gleaned from the original investigation and are further investigating potential advances in technology and science," Pilbrow said.

"In the coming weeks, police will revisit witnesses from the 2017 investigation. They will also have officers in Tirau on Wednesday, 17 November 2021, available to take information from people who might be prompted by the programme to help.

"We know that loyalties and allegiances change with time. Relationships can break down and people who once felt they couldn't speak out about what happened may now be in a position to come forward and tell us what they know.

Roma Joseph. Photo / Supplied

"We encourage anyone in this situation to contact the investigation team."

The investigation into Joseph's death will feature tomorrow night on Cold Case, 8.30pm on TVNZ 1 with fresh appeals for information.

Pilbrow encouraged people to watch the Cold Case programme and contact them on 0800 2653 2273 on the night or in the coming days with any information they have.

Roma Joseph case featured on Police Ten 7 in 2017

Police investigating the brutal murder of a much-loved Tirau grandmother say the 58-year-old was seriously assaulted before her house was deliberate set on fire.

A person seen on CCTV footage walking on the main street in Tirau is now being sought by police in connection with Roma Joseph's violent death.

She died in a fire at her Little St, Tirau, home between 3am and 3.30am on Monday May 1, 2017.

Police believe Roma was seriously assaulted before the fire was lit at the address.

The case featured on Police Ten 7 in August 2017, when detectives released details of footage from the Caltex Tirau service station of a person seen walking north on State Highway 1 about 3.18am.

They are asking this person to come forward to see if they have information to assist the investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Taupo area investigations manager, said police were not suggesting this person was involved in Joseph's death.

"The fact that they were in Tirau at the critical time may mean they can provide information that is useful to this inquiry."

Cranshaw said neighbours in the area were alerted by activity.

"A series of thumps were heard coming from Roma's house. One person was seen walking along Little St away from the address, another was seen up by the front door."

Shortly afterwards a silver four-door sedan was seen reversing out of the driveway before driving off towards Bear St.

The family is seeking answers about Joseph's callous and senseless death.

"Roma was a tiny woman in her late 50s. She was violently killed in her own home in the early hours of the morning. Those responsible for this cowardly and brutal murder need to be held to account," Cranshaw said.

"It's really important that people come forward with any information they have whatsoever on the silver sedan or the people seen at and near Roma's place or on State Highway 1 on the morning of 1 May.

"We urge those people with information about this shocking death to do the right thing and tell us what they know."