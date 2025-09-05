“Grace thoroughly enjoyed her time at the University of Lincoln, and it is with deep love and pride that I will accept this honorary degree,” Gillian said.

The university said Gillian “was instrumental in campaigning for change in the law in England and Wales to ban the use of the so-called ‘rough sex’ defence, ensuring victims can no longer be blamed for their own deaths”.

Grace Millane's mother Gillian Millane received her OBE at Windsor Castle in 2024.

Gillian received a Points of Light Award from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2020, and in 2024 was honoured with an OBE, presented by Prince William.

She co-founded Love Grace, a charity that provides handbags filled with essential items to women fleeing domestic abuse.

The initiative has supported more than 33,000 women worldwide, offering dignity and empowerment at moments of crisis.

She has climbed Mt Kilimanjaro and trekked to Everest Base Camp, raising both awareness and vital funds for women’s safety.

Each year, the University of Lincoln honours Grace through “Grace’s Week”, supporting this cause.

Gillian also ran a successful florist business for more than 20 years and raised three children – Michael, Declan and Grace – with her late husband David.

She was battling breast cancer when her daughter was murdered in 2018. Just 17 months later, she also lost her husband to cancer.

In 2019, a jury found Kempson guilty of Grace’s murder and he was sentenced to life in prison. In October 2020, he was also convicted on eight charges relating to offending against a former partner, including sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, threatening to kill, assault with a weapon and male assaults female.

