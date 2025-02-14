The Love Grace Handbag Appeal annually hands out handbags with essentials and luxuries to women experiencing domestic violence. The appeal was launched after the death of Grace Millane, pictured.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Love Grace Handbag Appeal annually hands out handbags with essentials and luxuries to women experiencing domestic violence. The appeal was launched after the death of Grace Millane, pictured.

When Love Grace Handbag Appeal Tauranga co-ordinator Nicole Dutton got involved with the charity a year ago, she thought she would get 50 handbags.

“Last year, we donated 150 bags of love to the Tauranga Women’s Refuge,” Dutton said.

The Love Grace Handbag Appeal was launched following the death of Grace Millane, who was murdered in 2018 by Jesse Kempson, sending shockwaves through New Zealand society.

The charity’s website said: “Our Grace loved a handbag. In her name, we are collecting handbags and filling them with useful items for women in need.”

Like many who heard Millane’s story, Dutton was compelled to help: “It just resonated with me.”