Dutton covers Tauranga with four drop-off points: Barber Spence at 10/75 Bellevue Rd, Brookfield; Welcome Bay Dental at Unit 4/33 Hairini St, Hairini; Loretta’s Hair Spa at 12/20 Toorea St, Junction Studios, Papamoa; and My Ride Mt Maunganui at 37 Totora St.
“I have got one in every corner of the city,” said Dutton.
From February 15 to March 8 Tauranga residents can drop off handbags at these locations, which will be donated to Tauranga’s Women’s Refuge.
People can also place new items inside the handbags – including toothpaste, toothbrushes, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant.
“The basics. “Everything else is extra love.”
Extras may include wipes, tissues, plasters, soaps, hand gel, lip balms, cotton buds, face cloths, torches, hairbrush, and sanitary products. Luxury items can include makeup, perfume, hairbands, hair clips, gloves, scarves, notebooks, pens, playing cards, purses, sunglasses and jewellery.
Money and alcohol cannot be accepted, Dutton said.
In 2024, the appeal set a nationwide target of 1500 but blew past this, distributing 5269 bags to Women’s Refuges across the motu.
“Last year, we had 35 co-ordinators across the country. This year, we have got 61 and about 101 drop-off points. So the appeal is growing.”
Last year, Dutton was the sole campaigner around Tauranga, but this year she’s been joined by seasoned anti-violence against women campaigner Robyn Kehoe.
Kehoe will tackle Te Puna to Katikati, with drop-off points at The Old Ōmokoroa Library and the Challenge on State Highway 2.
Kehoe helped establish a Women’s Refuge and Rape Crisis Centre in the nineties, she said.
Millane’s murder was a harsh look in the mirror for New Zealand, said Kehoe who believes that her name was tarnished through the court process.