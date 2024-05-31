Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

GP sounds alarm over months-long Auckland City Hospital delays: ‘We don’t know what the real wait time is’

Nicholas Jones
By
5 mins to read
A GP has told the Herald her patients are caught in months-long delays to be seen in Auckland City Hospital's gastroenterology clinics. Illustration / Paul Slater

A GP has told the Herald her patients are caught in months-long delays to be seen in Auckland City Hospital's gastroenterology clinics. Illustration / Paul Slater

* New health wait list figures show nearly 80 per cent of people waiting to be seen by one specialty area are waiting longer than the target timeframe deemed clinically appropriate.

* A GP Herald about the delays, saying the lack of communication about when a patient will actually be seen is dangerous.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand