Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Health NZ contacts patients waiting too long to see a specialist, acknowledges ‘challenging situations’

Nicholas Jones
By
3 mins to read
Waitlist delays in orthopaedics are particularly severe. Photo / Michael Craig

Waitlist delays in orthopaedics are particularly severe. Photo / Michael Craig

Waitlist delays for specialist appointments are among the worst in decades. Health NZ is now contacting people who are overdue in four specialties - general surgery, gynaecology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Nicholas Jones reports.

Record

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand