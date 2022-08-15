PM Jacinda Ardern holds Post-Cabinet press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government is expected to reveal further military support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faces more questions on alleged bullying within her party following claims made by Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma.

Ardern, Minister of Defence Peeni Henare and Defence Force chief Air Marshal Kevin Short will front today's post-Cabinet press conference and will detail the latest form of assistance New Zealand is providing Ukraine to help repel Russian forces.

It will add to the range of military, humanitarian and financial support New Zealand has committed.

Across February and March, the Government announced several millions of dollars would be provided to the United Nations' Ukraine Humanitarian Fund and the UN Refugee Agency.

Defence Force chief Air Marshal Kevin Short and Defence Minister Peeni Henare will front the media as well as the Prime Minister. Photo / NZME

Later in March, $5 million of non-lethal military assistance was sent over which consisted of body armour plates, helmets and camouflage vests/harness webbing.

In April, the Government deployed a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft and 50 support personnel to Europe for two months, along with another $13m of military, humanitarian and legal support.

A separate 8-person Defence Force team of logistic specialists were also sent over to support the international donor coordination centre in Germany with the flow of aid and supplies to Ukraine.

In May, up to 30 Defence Force personnel were deployed to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian military personnel in operating L119 105mm light field guns.

In June, another $4.5m was allocated to provide additional non-lethal equipment and supplies such as medical kits for the Ukrainian Army.

Russia's military pounded residential areas across Ukraine over the weekend, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said.

A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others, according to the mayor. Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the country's war-torn east.

The attack came less than a day after 11 other rockets were fired at the city, one of the two main Ukrainian-held ones in Donetsk province, the focus of an ongoing Russian offensive to capture eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

Ardern will likely face further questions about claims made by Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma, who alleged "rampant" bullying within Parliament, including between MPs.

Labour Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma. Photo / Getty Images

On RNZ this morning, Ardern said Sharma's allegations did not warrant an independent inquiry as called for by his Hamilton West electorate committee.

Speaking to the Herald this morning, Sharma said that was "unfortunate" and felt everybody involved should "have an opportunity to clear their name".

On Friday, Ardern referenced her apparent displeasure with how Sharma publicly raised his concerns through a Herald column.

"Clearly, there are a number of issues here at play and that would be one of my primary concerns ... because it relates to other staff members, it does really raise a number of concerns," she said on Friday.

Asked whether he suspected he would be disciplined by the party, Sharma did not want to speculate.

"It's really up to them, I can't decide for them.

"As I said, I just hoped for a genuine trial and resolution, but obviously that's not happened."

Sharma wanted to clarify his mental health hadn't been negatively impacted since going public, saying he was sleeping better than he had been in the last 18 months of dealing with the issue and was focused on working for those in his electorate.