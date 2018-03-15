Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has announced a funding boost for Minginui Nursery to scale up production of native forestry seedlings. Photo / NZME

A $5.8 million boost from the Government aims to add 81 more jobs and break the cycle of welfare dependency in Minginui, a struggling Bay of Plenty town of fewer than 300 people.

Minister for Forestry and Regional Economic Development Shane Jones announced the money for Minginui Nursery today to help scale up production of forestry-grade native seedlings.

The money, to be provided over three years, comes from the $1 billion-a-year Provincial Growth Fund, which is part of the coalition agreement between Labour and NZ First.​

Minginui was planned as a forestry town by the Ministry of Works and was built in the late 1940s, but the population has dropped to less than 300 since the closure of the sawmill in the late 1980s.

"With the Provincial Growth Fund's help, Minginui Nursery can play its part in rejuvenating the region, contributing to employment and skills development and better social outcomes for the community," Jones said.