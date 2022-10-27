Greens Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman was asked about the Government's response to the situation in Iran. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government denies dampening its criticism of Iran while it worked to retrieve two social media influencers as today it took its strongest action yet in passing a motion condemning the brutal crackdown on protesters.

On Wednesday news broke that Bridget Thackwray and her husband Topher Richwhite, from one of New Zealand’s richest families, had entered Iran against travel advice and were prevented from leaving for months, requiring extraordinary efforts from New Zealand officials to get them out.

Their situation was kept under wraps - with agreement from media - until they had left the country to protect their safety and give diplomatic efforts the best chance of success.

Over the past month pressure has mounted on the Government to step up its criticism and even apply targeted sanctions following the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini and ensuing deadly protests.

Now, the day after news the influencers had left Iran, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has moved a motion in the House on the treatment of women in Iran and protests.

“I move that this House note the bravery of women and the people of Iran exercising their right to protest for women’s rights and democracy,” Mahuta said today.

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray on Expedition Earth. Photo / Supplied

The motion also called for a “thorough, independent, and prompt investigation” into the recent deaths of people in the custody of Iranian authorities, including the Morality Police.

The motion condemned the suppression of protesters and journalists, and “made clear our view that the use of violence in response to the expression of fundamental human rights by women or any other members of Iranian society is unacceptable”.

The motion was supported by all political parties, and adopted from one proposed by Iranian-born Green MP Golriz Ghahraman that Act’s David Seymour had threatened to block over a dispute.

Thackwray and Richwhite entered Iran despite strong warnings not to travel there due to civil unrest and the high risk of being detained. They also travelled with a range of high-tech equipment banned in the country, which was likely to have aroused suspicion from authorities.

Some have questioned whether their delicate diplomatic situation could have dampened the ability of New Zealand to criticise and take actions - including passing a motion earlier - against the Iranian regime over its treatment of protesters.

Mahuta today denied this, saying despite needing to negotiate their eventual release the Government had not held back in its criticism.

The Green Party has been calling for targeted sanctions to be applied and stronger statements of condemnation. Mahuta said the Government would continue to “reassess our stance according to what is happening”.

Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite went missing in Iran while traveling the world and documenting their adventures for 300,000 followers on Instagram. Photo / Supplied

Protests in Iran and across the globe were sparked by the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurd who died in custody on September 16 after being detained by the morality police because her headscarf was allegedly too loose.

Since then at least 141 demonstrators have been killed in protests - some estimate as many as 250. Most recent reports have emerged of security forces opening fire on mourners protesting at Amini’s grave.

Today’s motion almost did not happen, however, after Act leader David Seymour threatened to block the original motion from Green MP Golriz Ghahraman unless she apologised to him for her interruptions to a recent speech of his in the House.

Instead, Ghahraman worked with Mahuta to have the Government take on the motion.

Ghahraman, a Kiwi-Iranian, told the Herald yesterday she planned to propose a motion today that the Government “condemn the Iranian authorities’ suppression of protesters and journalists, making clear our view that the use of violence in response to the expression of fundamental human rights by women or any other members of Iranian society is unacceptable”.

A Russian oligarch has verbally attacked Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta: saying she looks like a criminal and using a homophobic epithet. Photo / NZME

Asked what was so offensive about her behaviour, Seymour said; “If every MP raised endless, smart-arse points of order in the middle of their speeches, our Parliament would not function”.

Following Seymour’s comments, Ghahraman turned to Mahuta and the pair worked late last night to agree on a motion that would be raised - one that was near identical to what the Green MP initially proposed.

“I’m not willing to allow the lives or rights of Iranians be used as a pawn by Seymour,” Ghahraman wrote on Twitter.

