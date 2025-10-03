Advertisement
Government’s energy sector announcement missing reassurance for consumers – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Energy Minister Simon Watts and Finance Minister Nicola Willis during their announcement this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • The Government’s energy sector announcement came after nearly $1 million was spent on a market review.
  • Two major recommendations were rejected: creating a new entity for thermal fuel and divesting government shares in gentailers.
  • The Government initiated an LNG import facility procurement and assured capital for investment.

After the build-up, the Government’s announcement on energy sector actions this week was missing one thing – reassurance for consumers.

A lot was riding on this announcement. Energy Minister Simon Watts said the changes would be “significant but surgical”.

The Herald reported that nearly $1 million was

