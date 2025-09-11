Herald NOW's political panel discuss a new plan to attract teachers and political controversies Video / Herald NOW

The Government is launching a new incentive to support schools that are struggling to recruit qualified teachers.

This morning, Education Minister Erica Stanford said under the new Teacher Bonding Scheme, teachers could receive as much as $40,000 if they stay at a participating school for five years.

The scheme will begin in October, with an initial payment of $5000, increasing each year to a final lump sum of $10,000 in the fifth year.

Stanford told Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW the new package would be bigger and more flexible than previous offerings.

“We’ve done a huge amount of work to get teachers into training, record levels, and into the classroom, but it can be quite lumpy, especially for our small, rural, and isolated schools,” she said.