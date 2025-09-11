Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Government unveils $40k teacher bonding scheme for rural and hard‑to‑staff schools

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Herald NOW's political panel discuss a new plan to attract teachers and political controversies Video / Herald NOW

The Government is launching a new incentive to support schools that are struggling to recruit qualified teachers.

This morning, Education Minister Erica Stanford said under the new Teacher Bonding Scheme, teachers could receive as much as $40,000 if they stay at a participating school for five years.

The scheme

