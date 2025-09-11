There will be 185 full-time places a year, with one place allocated to each participating school.
The initiative would replace the Voluntary Bonding Scheme (VBS), which was available to new full-time teachers and capped at a total of $17,500 over five years.
Stanford said the new scheme will also be less restrictive than the VBS, doing away with the old eligibility criteria.
“Not only is it new teachers, but it could be highly experienced teachers too, so those small and rural schools who need access to an expert teacher can now use this scheme,” she said.
While Stanford couldn’t recall the exact cost of the programme, she said it will replace all of the existing packages.
“We’re not using any new money. It’s existing money, things we’re closing down because they’re not working and putting them into a new scheme.”
Labour’s Priyanka Radhakrishnan also appeared on the Herald NOW panel and gave her live response to the announcement.
“We know that teachers have been saying there aren’t enough teachers,” she said.
“It’s a step in the right direction, but I don’t think it’s enough.”
The Government previously announced a list of revised school subjects yesterday in a continuing shake-up of the education system.
Subjects that will be available from Term 1 next year include civics, politics and philosophy; media, journalism and communications; te mātai i te Ao Māori; Pacific studies; and music technology.