Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Government report reveals nearly a third of Rotorua's homeless in emergency housing are from out of town

7 minutes to read
Fenton St is where most people live in emergency housing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fenton St is where most people live in emergency housing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Nearly a third of people in Rotorua's emergency housing motels have come from out of town, a new report reveals.

The report has been met with shock and sparked comments that Rotorua "absorbing" other areas'

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.