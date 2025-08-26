Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Government promises to give police more information-collecting powers, details scant

By Phil Pennington
RNZ·
7 mins to read

Police Minister Mark Mitchell says the change will make the country safer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Minister Mark Mitchell says the change will make the country safer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Phil Pennington of RNZ

A law change around police powers to collect information about people is being promised by the Government.

An expert in criminal procedure says it could signal a “sea change” to really expand powers, though nothing is clear yet.

On the other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save