Government expands police powers to enforce firearm bans on gangs

RNZ
2 mins to read

A selection of firearms which are now prohibited, on display to media at a 2022 police press conference. Photo / RNZ, Ana Tovey

  • The Government is expanding police and court powers to keep firearms from gangs and high-risk offenders.
  • Police have new search powers for Firearms Prohibition Orders, and courts can expand and modify these orders.
  • Justice Minister Mark Mitchell said the changes aim to reduce violent crime and enhance community safety.

By RNZ

The Government is expanding powers for the police and courts in the hopes of keeping firearms from gangs and high-risk offenders.

From Sunday, police have been given new search powers to check compliance with Firearms Prohibition Orders.

Courts will also be given expanded criteria to apply the orders, and they can be modified or removed.

Justice Minister Mark Mitchell said the move demonstrated that this Government was taking law and order seriously.

“The changes in the Act mean courts will be able to issue [Firearms Prohibition Orders] to any gang member or associate convicted of a significant offence, and police will have practical tools to ensure people ... are complying with them.”

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said the changes were not meant as an extra punishment for offenders.

“It is about monitoring compliance with the order that has already been placed upon them, and of course, the ultimate outcome is about making our communities safer.

“This is part of our commitment to reduce violent crime, restore law and order, and keep communities safe.”

The court establishes orders when offenders have committed serious violent offences.

The orders are in force for 10 years and prohibit offenders from holding a firearms licence, and from being around or accessing firearms.

Breaching order conditions is a criminal offence that can result in up to seven years’ imprisonment.

- RNZ

