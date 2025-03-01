- The Government is expanding police and court powers to keep firearms from gangs and high-risk offenders.
By RNZ
The Government is expanding powers for the police and courts in the hopes of keeping firearms from gangs and high-risk offenders.
From Sunday, police have been given new search powers to check compliance with Firearms Prohibition Orders.
Courts will also be given expanded criteria to apply the orders, and they can be modified or removed.