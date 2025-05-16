Advertisement
Updated

Government boosts support for Māori Wardens with $1.5 million funding increase

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • The Government announced an additional $1.5 million annually for Māori Wardens, totalling $2.7 million yearly.
  • The funding aims to improve transport, training, and expand services in high-demand areas.
  • Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka highlighted the wardens’ vital community role over 150 years.

The Government has announced a funding increase for Māori wardens, recognising their long-standing role in community support and public safety.

Budget 2025 allocates an additional $1.5 million annually to support the volunteer-led service, bringing total government funding to $2.7 million a year.

The new funding aims to improve transport and training for volunteers, enhance administrative support, and expand services in areas where demand is growing.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka said Māori Wardens have provided vital support to whānau across Aotearoa for over 150 years, including during Covid-19 lockdowns and natural disasters.

“There are now over 500 wardens supporting New Zealanders every day with everything from engaging with our rangatahi and keeping them in school to de-escalating conflict,” Potaka said.

He added that the new funding recognises the value of the wardens’ volunteer work and aims to bolster their ability to continue serving communities effectively.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters called Māori Wardens “a huge asset to New Zealand’s social cohesion and the prevention of social dislocation before it happens.” He said the funding uplift was not just financial, but also a recognition of their contribution to society.

The announcement delivers on a commitment made in the coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First.

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello highlighted the trusted role Māori Wardens play in their communities.

“They are trusted community members who can help whānau, deter crime and allow Police to focus on their core functions,” Costello said.

She added that the funding would support their continued presence at key events such as Waitangi Day and Poukai, where their calm and familiar presence is especially valued.

The Māori Wardens programme, largely staffed by volunteers, supports a range of initiatives including youth mentorship, food distribution, and community liaison work.

