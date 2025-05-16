- The Government announced an additional $1.5 million annually for Māori Wardens, totalling $2.7 million yearly.
- The funding aims to improve transport, training, and expand services in high-demand areas.
- Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka highlighted the wardens’ vital community role over 150 years.
The Government has announced a funding increase for Māori wardens, recognising their long-standing role in community support and public safety.
Budget 2025 allocates an additional $1.5 million annually to support the volunteer-led service, bringing total government funding to $2.7 million a year.
The new funding aims to improve transport and training for volunteers, enhance administrative support, and expand services in areas where demand is growing.
Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka said Māori Wardens have provided vital support to whānau across Aotearoa for over 150 years, including during Covid-19 lockdowns and natural disasters.