“There are now over 500 wardens supporting New Zealanders every day with everything from engaging with our rangatahi and keeping them in school to de-escalating conflict,” Potaka said.

He added that the new funding recognises the value of the wardens’ volunteer work and aims to bolster their ability to continue serving communities effectively.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters called Māori Wardens “a huge asset to New Zealand’s social cohesion and the prevention of social dislocation before it happens.” He said the funding uplift was not just financial, but also a recognition of their contribution to society.

The announcement delivers on a commitment made in the coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First.

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello highlighted the trusted role Māori Wardens play in their communities.

“They are trusted community members who can help whānau, deter crime and allow Police to focus on their core functions,” Costello said.

She added that the funding would support their continued presence at key events such as Waitangi Day and Poukai, where their calm and familiar presence is especially valued.

The Māori Wardens programme, largely staffed by volunteers, supports a range of initiatives including youth mentorship, food distribution, and community liaison work.