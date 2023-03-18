Māori warden George Te Kotahi has been recognised for his actions in delivering first-aid to a man with a gunshot wound.

By Kelvin McDonald of Whakaata Maori

The behind-the-scenes reality of grassroots Māori wardens is set to be revealed in a documentary to screen on Whakaata Māori.

The documentary, Māori Wardens, follows them in their daily lives across Aotearoa.

“Like many people, I didn’t know what Māori wardens really did,” said the documentary’s producer and director, Susan Leonard (Te Arawa, Rangitāne).

“I saw them as guardian angels, kind people keeping the peace, but after working on this documentary, I realise they are all that and more.”

'Māori Wardens' is a story of the eponymous workers' love and compassion for their entire communities.

Leonard says Māori Wardens is a story of the wardens’ love and compassion, not only for their own people but for their entire communities, regardless of race.

“Māori wardens more often [than not] shy away from the limelight. These are the unsung heroes who tell their stories. It is intriguing watching their selfless work and reflecting that perhaps today, we need their service more than ever.

“From the two nannies in Taihape who still walk the beat on a Friday night, to Aunty Chrissie who runs an op-shop for the homeless, to Peggy Hughes, who founded the first North Shore Māori Wardens - and this year celebrates her 50th anniversary as a warden.”

The one-hour documentary is full of humour and doesn’t shy away from the struggles facing Māori wardens in the past and today, she says.

Leonard says her intention was to focus on the true essence of a Māori warden and why their community work matters so much.

Māori Wardens premieres on Monday, March 27 at 8.30pm on Whakaata Māori and Māori+.