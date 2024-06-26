Aroha ki te tangata: Inside the lives of Māori wardens





Aroha ki te tangata: For the love of people presenter Wairangi Koopu, and Pango Productions producer Rāmari Fox. Photo / Supplied

If you think superheroes wear capes, think again. Aroha ki te tangata – For the love of the people, a new video series produced by Pango Productions for NZ Herald, delves into the lives of Māori wardens, the unsung heroes who tirelessly support their communities across New Zealand.

This series of six video stories gives viewers an intimate look at the day-to-day dedication of six Māori wardens working in various North Island communities.

“I wanted to showcase the mahi our wātene (wardens) do – especially as it is mostly for free,” says producer Rāmari Fox, granddaughter of Māori broadcaster Derek Fox. “It was eye-opening to see how much the Māori wardens do and how integral they are to different communities.”

One touching story highlights the Nuku whānau, who were homeless and living in their car before receiving help from the wardens at Tūrangawaewae Marae. Now based in Auckland, the Nuku family is giving back to the community through their own warden duties.

Established in 1860 and officially recognised in 1945, Māori wardens have supported whānau for over 150 years. The series underscores their strength in knowing and connecting deeply with their communities. Fox notes, “The guiding principles of a Māori warden are respect, awhi, aroha, and whānaungatanga,” and the values are: rangimarie (peace), manaaki (kindness), kōrero (talking), whakaiti (humility), tautoko (support), and pono (honesty).

Fox also highlights the inspiring story from Gisborne, where a young boy became a warden during lockdown to help his isolated community. “There are a lot of young people looking for their connection and finding it in what the wardens do,” she says.

The series is a testament to the enduring spirit and invaluable contributions of Māori wardens, showcasing their profound impact on New Zealand communities.





100 years of Maori rugby

Episode 1 (above) centres on Moepuke TaiRawhiti as she reflects on her commitment to serving the community over 15 years. She shares a heartwarming story of how she became a warden, initially helping cousins with truancy at a high school.

“You sit in there when I go around and look, and you see anybody, just get off and grab them,” her cousin instructed. Eventually, TaiRawhiti was persuaded to formally join the wardens’ group, a decision she has never regretted.

One memorable moment involves taking in troubled youths through the courts and helping them find a better path. Following her coordination of Taranaki rugby’s 100-year anniversary last year, she ensures her team of wardens perform their duties with integrity. “It’s about just passion for people,” she says.

Despite personal challenges, including battling cancer, TaiRawhiti finds solace and purpose in her role.





Kapa haka: Ngati Pikiao Ahurei iwi celebration

Hone Morris, shares his dedication to community service, which began at a young age.

“The role of the Māori warden, to me, is community safety, public reassurance.”

Morris’ journey began in 2015 when he joined a rangatahi (youth) leadership group that connected with the Western Heights Community Association. His initial scepticism about wardens being “for old people” quickly dissipated as he witnessed their vital role.

At the Ngāti Pikiao Ahurei (kapa haka) event, Morris coordinates traffic and ensures attendees’ safety.

“It’s rewarding seeing our people smile,” he remarks, appreciating the gratitude they receive, even though they don’t seek it.

“Our people look to us,” he notes, explaining how the community often turns to Māori Wardens rather than the police for help.

He advocates for Māori wardens to gain autonomy to effectively continue theirwork. His story reflects the deep sense of responsibility and fulfilment derived from serving his community, highlighting the importance of Māori wardens in providing safety and support.





Rangatahi - the future

Cairo Karika, 14, and Te Amorangi Nuku, 18, represent the changing of the guard with Māori wardens, a kaupapa traditionally associated with much older people. They share their experiences and motivations for joining the cause.

.Karika recounts his introduction to Māori wardens during the 2019 Ihumatao protest, where he admired their role in maintaining peace. “Wātene Māori just stand for something bigger,” he says.

Nuku highlights the importance of community service, often involving his younger siblings in warden activities. “It’s good quality time for us as a whānau (family),” he explains.

Both youths are inspired by their parents’ dedication to the wardens’ work and strive to emulate their example. They describe their patrol duties, including checking on the homeless and offering food, drinks, and blankets.

“Everyone has a story, and it’s not your business to know, but you can still be kind to them,” Karika says.





Tainui coronation celebration

Gloria Tangihaere Hughes, a seasoned Māori warden, reflects on her role of coordinating wardens during Tainui’s annual Koroneihana (Coronation) celebrations. Influenced by her uncle, a respected warden, Gloria recalls how his presence demanded respect without harsh words.

“They held themselves in such a manner that just oozed respect,” she says.

“The main thing is for today, we are happy people. We smile, we greet the people, and always look after our kaumātua (elders),” she instructs her team.

Tanihaere Hughes emphasises the importance of upholding the values instilled by Māori leaders like Princess Te Puea, who emphasised looking after the people.

“I just want you to look after the people,” she remembers being told.

“The biggest impact for Māori wardens is to provide a presence which gives people confidence,” she says.





Sharing the love through kai

Matarora Smith, chief executive of Tāmaki Ki Te Tonga District Māori Wardens, shares her journey from Australia back to New Zealand to support her community.

She leads efforts to distribute food parcels, ensuring that the elderly and vulnerable have access to fresh produce.

“It’s very satisfying, knowing that you’re making a difference to somebody,” she says.

Despite being relatively new to the kaupapa compared to other wardens, her commitment to achieving more for her people is unwavering.

“For me, it’s stopping and going, ‘Are you okay?’” she explains, emphasising the importance of compassion in her work.

She highlights the need to train the next generation of wardens to ensure the continuation of their vital work.

Her pride is evident as she speaks of her granddaughters, who have also become wardens.

“If they’re taught the right way, they’ll do it the right way,” she says.





Poverty Bay A&P Show

Rangi Williams discusses the challenges and rewards of being a Māori warden. He focuses on the importance of the wardens’ presence and visibility, and a sense of safety and reassurance.

“The biggest impact for Māori wardens is to provide a presence which gives people confidence,” he explains.

Williams emphasises the need for continuous support and training to maintain their effectiveness and uphold the values of aroha ki te tangata (love of the people).

He explains the historical roots of the Māori wardens, tracing their origins to the 19th century when they were established to protect community meetings. And he dreams of a future of autonomy where wardens can perform their duties without reliance on the Crown.

“Māori wardens need to have their own mana motuhake (autonomy) and work with their people.”