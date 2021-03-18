Google redesignates Dunedin central city

Dunedin has a new suburb, according to Google. Photo / Google

Dunedin has a new suburb. At least, according to Google. In a somewhat bemusing shift, all of central Dunedin is now The Exchange on Google.

The Exchange has traditionally referred to a single block in Dunedin's CBD, which includes John Wickliffe House.

In a statement, a Google spokeswoman said the various types of data found in Google Maps came from a wide range of sources, including third-party providers, public sources and user contributions.

"Overall, this provides a very comprehensive and up-to-date map experience, but we recognise that there may be occasional inaccuracies that could arise from any of those sources.

"Users who see an error or missing place on Google Maps can use the Report a Problem tool, found at the bottom right corner of the map."