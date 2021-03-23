'Good Samaritans' sought for helping police after St Marys Bay burglary

An off-duty police officer, Senior Sergeant Mark Clayton, spotted the man running out of the shop and being chased by members of the public. Photo / Supplied

A young woman and a boy are being dubbed "good Samaritans" by police after helping them track down an alleged offender of an aggressive burglary in St Marys Bay.

Police were alerted to a man allegedly stealing money from a sushi shop on Jervois Rd on March 5 at 3pm. The offender reportedly punched and pushed the owner before fleeing.

"I was a little scared so he pushed me and tried to run away. He punched me and threw the money," the owner said.

An off-duty police officer, Senior Sergeant Mark Clayton, spotted the man running out of the shop being chased by members of the public.

The alleged offender was about 100 metres from Clayton, who was on foot, when a woman in her 20s driving a black hatchback pulled over to help.

She gave him a lift and then a boy aged about 10 pointed out where the alleged offender was hiding, police said.

"I approached that address to which the male came from behind bushes and confronted me in a quite aggressive manner.

"We managed to calm him down by having a conversation and waited for police arrival," Clayton said.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

Police are now looking for the woman and boy to thank them for their efforts in helping police.

• If you know you who these people are, please email Mark.Clayton@Police.govt.nz.