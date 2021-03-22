Drive-by shooting in Manurewa, no injuries reported

The scene in Manurewa today. Photo / Supplied

A property in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa was targeted in a drive-by shooting last night.

Police confirmed that a vehicle approached the address on Grand Vue Rd at around 11.15pm and a firearm was discharged at the property.

No injuries were reported at the property, which is close to both a primary school and a kindergarten.

A police scene guard was put in place overnight and an examination is being carried out today.

A police spokesperson asked anyone with information that may assist their investigation to call Police on 105 and quote the file number 210323/8960.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.