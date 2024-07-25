Laurence Rau and Kip in action during last year's J and T Hickey Charity dog trials at the RDA pavilion in Gisborne. The event runs for the 58th year next week. Photo / Paul Rickard

The annual J and T Hickey Charity sheep dog trial at the Riding Club for the Disabled pavilion at Showgrounds Park next week has attracted a good number of entries.

Close to 140 dogs will be in the line-up this year.

The trial begins at midday next Thursday and concludes with a final run-off after the last of the qualifying runs are finished on Saturday morning.

“We’re happy with the number of entries this year,” trial secretary Helen Cook.

“There will be 138 dogs, which is up a bit on last year, and we look forward to three days of strong competition.”