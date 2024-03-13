Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Golriz Ghahraman shoplifting: Psychologist and criminologist on why affluent people steal

Katie Harris
By
6 mins to read
Ex-Green MP Golriz Ghahraman pleaded guilty to four shoplifting charges in Auckland District Court today. Video / Dean Purcell / Cameron Pitney

Why would someone with a handsome income, impressive career and high social status risk it all for something like a handbag?

It’s a question many asked in the early noughties when Girl, Interrupted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand