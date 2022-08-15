Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Golriz Ghahraman: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Golriz Ghahraman came to New Zealand from Iran when she was 9 years old. Photo / Supplied

Golriz Ghahraman came to New Zealand from Iran when she was 9 years old. Photo / Supplied

By
Elisabeth Easther

Golriz Ghahraman came to New Zealand from Iran when she was 9 years old. Today, Ghahraman is an MP with the Green Party, a lawyer and author. After receiving a master's degree in International Human

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.