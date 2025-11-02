Advertisement
Gold medal winning Black Fern Sarah Hirini announces pregnancy, due next year

NZ Herald
Connor and Sarah Hirini at the New Zealander of the Year awards at the Viaduct Events Centre in March. Photo / Black on Black

Black Fern Sarah Hirini has announced she is expecting a baby next year.

In a post on her social media, Hirini shared a photo of a sonogram, two baby shoes, a beanie and a board with the words “Pēpi Hirini coming May”.

Hirini’s teammates congratulated her in the comments, with

