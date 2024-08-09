Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

GoFundMe set up after ski patroller’s sudden death in Treble Cone back country

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Konrad Apanowicz died after suffering suffered a medical event. Photo / via GoFundMe

Konrad Apanowicz died after suffering suffered a medical event. Photo / via GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the family of a ski patroller who died in the Treble Cone back country last week.

Konrad Apanowicz suffered a medical emergency on August 2 while ski touring, the page creator wrote.

“Those that knew Konrad, couldn’t help but love him. His passion for friends and family, snacks and skiing was limitless. Konrad touched so many with his travels around the globe and now the world feels a little darker as we mourn the loss of our dear friend.

“With this GoFundMe, we are hoping to raise money to cover all the expenses related to losing a loved one so there is no financial burden on Konrad’s family.”

Cardona Alpine Resort posted a tribute to social media, saying it would observe a minute’s silence on Friday morning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“One of our own, Cardrona Patroller, Konrad Apanowicz, suffered a medical event and passed away, just out of bounds at Treble Cone on Friday.

“To pay tribute to Konrad we will be observing a minute’s silence at 8.30am today across both mountains, with lifts opening at 8.31am.”

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe had exceeded its target goal of CA$15,000 ($18,130) and raised CA$18,881 from 153 donations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand