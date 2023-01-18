Vela Langa'oi died after an accident at the park. Photo / Dean Purcell.

A fundraiser has been launched to cover the funeral costs of a teen who tragically died after a night-time accident at a central Auckland skate park.

The GoFundMe page said Vela Langa’oi’s mother Tammy Wright had received the tragic news that he had been in a skateboarding accident in New Zealand and was unable to be saved. It’s understood he was based in Australia.

“The family are suffering with the grief of losing Vela whilst trying to make arrangements to go to NZ. The world as they know it has been shattered for this beautiful family and will never be the same again,” the page said.

Earlier this week a police spokesperson said emergency services attended the incident at 9.17pm Sunday night in Victoria Park where it appeared a 17-year-old skateboarder had been injured.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died. The death has been referred to the Coroner.”

It is the second death at the skate park. Five years ago, the death of a 25-year-old man, Pitiphong Sangsirichat, prompted safety changes at the Victoria Park skate park.

The GoFundMe page, set up by Bree Samuelson, said the funds would go to helping Wright with the costs involved in the funeral and arrangements for her much loved eldest son.

“I know a lot of people will want to support Tammy, Debby, Misty, Toby, Raymond and their families at this time. Raising funds is just one way we can try to relieve some of the financial burden. All of the expenses will quickly add up with the cost of flights to NZ, bringing him home, and a funeral service.

“This is the most awful thing to ever have to endure. Our hearts break for them. Sending love and funds is just a small way we can help at this horrific time.”