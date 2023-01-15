Voyager 2022 media awards


Teenager dies after injury in central Auckland skate park

NZ Herald
A teenager died after an accident at the Victoria Park skate park in Auckland. Photo / Steven McNicholl

A teenager is dead after a night-time accident at a central Auckland skate park.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended the incident at 9.17pm in Victoria Park, Auckland central.

“It appears a 17-year-old skateboarder had been injured.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died. The death has been referred to the Coroner.”

Five years ago, the death of a 25-year-old man prompted safety changes at the Victoria Park skate park.

Razor wire was installed to stop people trying to skate down the wall of a structure linked to central Auckland’s motorways after Pitiphong Sangsirichat, 25, was seriously injured and died in hospital after an accident at the park.

The Victoria Park Skate Plaza. Photo / Dean Purcell
A skating ramp at the park runs up to a sloping wall of a structure at the park. The structure is part of an emergency fire exit for people who need to get out of the motorway tunnel that passes underneath.


