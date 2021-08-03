Gloriavale man admits raft of sex offences against children

The accused appeared in court via audiovisual link. Photo / George Heard

The accused appeared in court via audiovisual link. Photo / George Heard

A man from the Gloriavale Christian community has admitted a raft of charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of children.

The 55-year-old appeared in the Greymouth District Court this morning via audio visual link from a Christchurch courtroom.

Heavy suppression orders prevent the Herald from publishing his name or any details that might identify him.

But his connection to the reglious community - where the offending and alleged offending occured - can be reported.

The man is accused of sexually violating and indecently assaulting a number of different young people.

He faced 38 charges in total.

Today he pleaded guilty to 11 sex charges.

He disputes the facts of some of those charges and that will be discussed in future - but his guilty pleas have been entered.

He entered not guilty charges to the other charges and elected to go to trial before a jury.

The man did not seek bail today and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on October 6.

He was convicted today on the charges he admitted.