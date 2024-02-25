Glenfield College Principal Paul McKinley.

A high school on Auckland’s North Shore is mourning the sudden death of its principal.

In a message sent to parents on Sunday evening, Glenfield College announced the death of Paul McKinley, who had been in the top role since 2017.

“It is with much sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved principal, Mr Paul McKinley,” said board of trustees presiding member Donna Kahaki.

“Out of respect the college will be not be running a class timetable as usual on Monday 26th February

The school will remain open tomorrow for students that require support and guidance, with a counselling team and year level deans available.

“Our love and thoughts are with Paul’s family at this very sad time,” Kahaki said.

The Herald has approached Glenfield College for further comment.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.