Glen Eden gang stoush: Handguns, machetes in Head Hunter, Comancheros confrontation

The disorder started after an altercation between members of rival Comancheros and Head Hunters gangs. Photo / Alex Burton

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A terrifying incident in a West Auckland street earlier this week was a stoush between rival Head Hunter and Comancheros gang members, the Herald can reveal.

Police descended on Virgo Place in Glen Eden on Tuesday afternoon after reports of major disorder in the street.

Armed police officers at Virgo Place in Glen Eden. Photo / Alex Burton

Shortly afterwards, a man presented at Waitākere Hospital in a serious condition.

"Police are continuing to investigate an incident in West Auckland after a man has presented at Waitākere hospital with multiple injuries," a spokesperson said yesterday.

The victim was later been transferred to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A source told the Herald the incident began about 2pm when several men believed to be patched Comancheros gang members arrived at a property on Virgo Place.

West Auckland police were armed overnight as fears of escalated violence and gang tensions heightened. Photo / Alex Burton

They were armed with machetes and bats and "confronted" another group of men who were said to be Head Hunters gang members.

The two groups had an "altercation" during which a handgun was fired "several times".

No one was shot, but the man injured in the fracas suffered multiple stab wounds and a broken leg.

As police converged, the alleged offenders took off in separate cars.

Police arriving at the street noted the licence plate of one vehicle, which was tracked to the Lynfield Shopping Centre.

Officers stopped and searched the car and five men were arrested at the scene.

A handgun and multiple machetes were recovered from the vehicle.

A number of houses were searched at Virgo Place and at least two Head Hunters members or associates were located and arrested.

Another vehicle connected to the incident - thought to be the one used to transport the injured man to hospital - was found later on Serjeant St, Henderson.

Police found a pistol inside.

Because of "increased tension and likelihood of retaliation" a general arming order was put in place for police in the area overnight, meaning they were carrying firearms.

Yesterday a police spokesperson said detectives were working to establish the "full circumstances around how this man was injured".

A resident on nearby Hydra Place told the Herald she called police during the incident.

"I was on the phone to the police and I could see cars reversing back and people were running and carrying on and I said 'I think someone's being run over' and then while I was on the phone to police we heard gunshots," the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

"I just about crapped myself and went screaming into the kitchen. I was really scared.

"Then we saw these big burly guys pick up this guy off the ground, carry him up the road covered in blood on his arms and legs, threw him in the back of the car and they took off.

"We found out from the guy where it happened - right outside his house - that the guy had been slashed with a machete," the woman told the Herald.