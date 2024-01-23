James Barron says unless shelters are built with cinderblocks, there is going to be vandalism, Photo / Bevan Conley

James Barron says unless shelters are built with cinderblocks, there is going to be vandalism, Photo / Bevan Conley

A bus shelter adorned with glass art in the Whanganui suburb of Castlecliff has been vandalised, with replacement panes unlikely to be like-for-like.

The work was made by artist Claire Bell and unveiled in 2020 on Rangiora Street to a crowd of around 150.

At the time, Bell said the engraved glass was on the shelter to negate vandalism.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Tuesday, Bell said the work was “very much a labour of love”.

“I was very sad when I came down on Sunday and saw it broken,” she said.

“The central back panel has been smashed and there was impact damage on the left.”

The project was funded by the Whanganui District Council - which also covers maintenance of the site - and its installation was paid for by Horizons Regional Council.

Whanganui District Council creative communities adviser Anique Jayasinghe said because of the current financial climate and rising rates, she did not think another work of art for Rangiora St would be commissioned through the council.

“It’s likely a new glass panel will be put in instead.”

Despite the incident, the artwork had lasted quite a long time, she said.

Bell’s work was also on bus shelters at Taupō Quay but they, along with the Whanganui Community Arts Centre next door, were vandalised in February 2022 - weeks after they were installed.

Jayasinghe said all the artwork at Taupō Quay had been removed following the damage.

“We thought it was too high-risk to keep the artworks there.

“That site in particular didn’t have as much community surveillance as Rangiora St.”

Community group Progress Castlecliff has started a Givealittle page to raise funds for a new artwork by Bell.

Acting chairman James Barron said the Rangiora St shelter had lasted longer than most without incurring damage.

“If it’s lasted twice as long as your normal glass bus stop, I think it’s been a successful experiment.

“I would hope [replacement of the pane] would come under normal [district council] repair and maintenance - not trying to find funds for new art.”

Unless shelters were built with cinderblocks, there was going to be vandalism, he said.

“Even then, your graffiti team is going to be busy repainting them.”

If the district or regional councils did fund more artwork at Rangiora St, money raised through the Givealittle page would go towards giving the nearby work of art Cliffy the triceratops a spruce-up, or another art project in the area, Barron said.

Progress Castlecliff’s fundraising page is: givealittle.co.nz/cause/repair-our-bus-stop.

If a member of the public has information on the incident at Rangiora St, they can call police on 105 and quote file number 240121/7144

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multi-media journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.