A Givealittle page has been set up to help Kelly Kemble Kerr’s partner and family following the deadly blaze. It’s hoped that money raised can be used to bring Kemble Kerr and her son, 11-year-old Kelly Kerr, home to Northland for their tangihanga.
The pair’s bodies were found on Thursday morning in their burned-out home at Manapōuri, 22km south of Te Anau.
Lisa Hoeta, who set up the Givealittle page, said she had been best friends with Kemble Kerr for 32 years.
Her last messages from Kemble Kerr had been full of love and pride for her children and grandchildren, including Kelly jnr, a “highly intelligent” boy who had just started making money off his YouTube account.
“She just loved her children so much.”
Hoeta said Kemble Kerr loved clothing, fashion, her Dr Martens, and was a “studious lady”. She was in her second year of a degree in humanities and had hoped to move to New Caledonia for humanitarian work in the future.
Hoeta spoke of Kemble Kerr’s sense of humour, saying she was “the funniest person I had ever met”.