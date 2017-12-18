As a shift operator, Arndt was involved in transferring tetraethyl lead (TEL) and tetramethyl lead (TML) from bulk 44-gallon (200l) drums into separate vessels for the blending of regular and premium petrol.

Arndt, of Matamata, has survived various cancers and other health issues including violent "psycho" dreams and erectile dysfunction since the 1980s.

In April last year, his GP lodged an ACC injury claim form, saying that Arndt had suffered exposure to toxic chemicals while at work which had resulted in prostate cancer, breast cancer, and squamous cell skin cancer, with a recorded accident date of April 1, 1974.

ACC rejected Arndt's claim after its toxicology panel concluded it was unlikely that his cancers were caused by workplace exposure to TCE and TCL and recommended his claim be declined.

However, a review of Arndt's claim by FairWay Resolution last month quashed ACC's decision after finding the case required further investigation.

The independent reviewer noted there "seems no dispute" that Arndt was exposed to TEL and TML lead during his work at Marsden Pt Oil Refinery and that a K X-ray emission spectroscopy, funded by ACC, was the best way to determine whether his health issues were associated with lead poisoning at work.

While ACC accepts it is bound by the reviewer's direction, it claims there "is nowhere in New Zealand where such a scan can be done", and legislation under section 128 of the Accident Compensation Act 2001 does not allow ACC to fund treatment or procedures overseas.

But if Arndt can identify an "alternative and comparable" diagnostic scan in New Zealand, ACC says it would look at funding it. Alternatively, if Arndt gets a K X-ray done overseas, it vows to assess its results.

Refining New Zealand has denied Arndt's claims that he was endangered while working at the facility in the 1960s and 70s.

While Arndt is seeking compensation, he also wants "truth and transparency".

"There's been enough lies. I've had 52 years of problems. Literally for my adult life, I haven't lived the life of a man," he said.

"The bastards poisoned me. I'd like to know how much I have in my body. I have a right to know."