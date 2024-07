The team who flew the Ormond Kyokushin Karate flag high at the Kyokushin nationals are, back row: coach Zak Proudfoot (left), Chantelle Brown, Tom Schroder, Nathan Crosby, Myles Schroder and Catherine Moles (coach); front: Ryder Symon, Sam Hiko jnr and Watson Hiko. Absent: Wyllie Hiko.

Out at Ormond they have a little martial arts club that is quietly making itself heard.

Ormond Kyokushin Karate (OKK) started in January 2020 and two months later had to withstand Covid lockdown restrictions just as it was getting established.

The club survived and now flourishes. Last weekend marked the third year in a row it was represented at its parent organisation’s national tournament.

Eight members of the club competed at the IKO (International Karate Organisation) New Zealand Kyokushin Karate Nationals in Napier last Saturday.

One member, Nathan Crosby, won gold in the senior mid-grade kata (patterns) and silver in the men’s novice under-75kg kumite (fighting).