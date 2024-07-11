Advertisement
Gisborne’s Eastern League football round-up

Gisborne Herald
By John Gillies
Eastern League Division 1 newcomers HSOB earned maximum points in a five-goal thriller against Gisborne Thistle Youth A while leaders Gisborne United continued on their merry way with a 6-0 whitewash of Shockers Gold. Photo / Getty Images

First-division newbies High School Old Boys took a big step towards the top half of the competition when they beat Gisborne Thistle Youth A 3-2 in Eastern League football last Saturday.

The win leaves C & G Plumbing HSOB Black Hearts in the middle of the seven-team table, four points behind third-placed Smash Palace Shockers Gold and three ahead of fifth-placed Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks.

Shockers lost 6-0 to runaway league leaders Heavy Equipment Services Gisborne United at Harry Barker Reserve, while Sharks beat clubmates Coates Associates Wainui Demons 3-1 at Wainui.

The Thistle Youth-HSOB game at Childers Road Reserve could have gone either way. Thistle’s youngsters were fit and quick, while HSOB had the edge in experience.

HSOB left winger Jack Adams opened the scoring when he latched on to the ball left of centre in the penalty area and scored from about 12 metres.

Thistle Youth equalised a minute later and then went ahead. It looked as if the Jags might have the halftime lead till HSOB striker Kerryn Pegram scored a pearler.

A teammate had shot from a distance, the ball ricocheted off a defender and came to Pegram, who chested it up and hit a left-footed volley into the net from 10 metres.

It stayed level till five minutes from time, when HSOB had a right-wing corner and central midfielder Liam Wire met the ball eight metres out with a well-directed header to score the winner.

Matt Miller was named HSOB man of the match for handling two roles that came into play depending on who was attacking. If HSOB were on attack, Miller was a defensive midfielder; if they were defending, he dropped into the backline as a centre-back.

Others to shine were Pegram for his outstanding goal and general play, and Robert Ford, who played as right back or a centre back as the game dictated.

Sharks got off to a good start in their game against Demons when striker Jaiden Ibbetson headed in the first goal and midfielder Max Logan scored from the penalty spot after a foul on him resulted in the spot kick.

Demons striker Chris Fox grabbed one back before halftime but Sharks restored their two-goal cushion when left-flank player David Cap hit a shot that defender John Hill could only help across the line.

For Sharks, Logan, holding midfielder Dan Torrie and goalkeeper Mark Langdon stood out, while Fox, Andre Baple and keeper Matt Wotherspoon shone for Demons.

Tomorrow, HSOB play Shockers Gold on Harry Barker Reserve No 2 at 12.30pm. At 2.45pm, top-of-the-table United play second-placed Neighborhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar on Harry Barker Reserve No 1, while Demons play Thistle Youth A at Wainui.

Eastern League 2 has been split into Top 6 and Bottom 6 competitions.

Results from the last full round of the division were: High School Old Boys Sports Club 2 1st Class Decorators Wainui Salty Dogs 4, SP Shockers Green 4 Ngatapa Brandt Silkies 2, Tatapouri Bohemians 1 Thistle Youth B 7, HES United Seconds 1 Gizzy Bobcat Services Thistle 5, QRS Wairoa Athletic 2 Versatile Thistle 2, CGP HSOB Eels 0 Thistle Vintage Masters 3.

Thistle have four teams in the Top 6 and all are playing at Childers Road Reserve tomorrow.

At 12.30pm, GBS Thistle play Shockers Green on No 2, while Thistle Youth B play Wairoa Athletic on No 1. At 2.45pm, Versatile Thistle play Thistle Vintage Masters on No.1.

In the Bottom 6, Wainui Salty Dogs play HSOB Sports Club at Wainui at 12.30pm. At 2.45pm United Seconds play HSOB Eels on Harry Barker Reserve No 2, while Ngatapa play Bohemians at Patutahi.

In the women’s Eastern League at 10.30am on Sunday, Tatapouri Marist Thistle play YMCA Thistle on Childers Road Reserve No 2, Gisborne Laundry Services Wainui Riverina play Heavy Equipment Services United at Wainui, and Bohemians play Smash Palace Shockers on Nelson Park No 1.

