Thistle Youth equalised a minute later and then went ahead. It looked as if the Jags might have the halftime lead till HSOB striker Kerryn Pegram scored a pearler.

A teammate had shot from a distance, the ball ricocheted off a defender and came to Pegram, who chested it up and hit a left-footed volley into the net from 10 metres.

It stayed level till five minutes from time, when HSOB had a right-wing corner and central midfielder Liam Wire met the ball eight metres out with a well-directed header to score the winner.

Matt Miller was named HSOB man of the match for handling two roles that came into play depending on who was attacking. If HSOB were on attack, Miller was a defensive midfielder; if they were defending, he dropped into the backline as a centre-back.

Others to shine were Pegram for his outstanding goal and general play, and Robert Ford, who played as right back or a centre back as the game dictated.

Sharks got off to a good start in their game against Demons when striker Jaiden Ibbetson headed in the first goal and midfielder Max Logan scored from the penalty spot after a foul on him resulted in the spot kick.

Demons striker Chris Fox grabbed one back before halftime but Sharks restored their two-goal cushion when left-flank player David Cap hit a shot that defender John Hill could only help across the line.

For Sharks, Logan, holding midfielder Dan Torrie and goalkeeper Mark Langdon stood out, while Fox, Andre Baple and keeper Matt Wotherspoon shone for Demons.

Tomorrow, HSOB play Shockers Gold on Harry Barker Reserve No 2 at 12.30pm. At 2.45pm, top-of-the-table United play second-placed Neighborhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar on Harry Barker Reserve No 1, while Demons play Thistle Youth A at Wainui.

Eastern League 2 has been split into Top 6 and Bottom 6 competitions.

Results from the last full round of the division were: High School Old Boys Sports Club 2 1st Class Decorators Wainui Salty Dogs 4, SP Shockers Green 4 Ngatapa Brandt Silkies 2, Tatapouri Bohemians 1 Thistle Youth B 7, HES United Seconds 1 Gizzy Bobcat Services Thistle 5, QRS Wairoa Athletic 2 Versatile Thistle 2, CGP HSOB Eels 0 Thistle Vintage Masters 3.

Thistle have four teams in the Top 6 and all are playing at Childers Road Reserve tomorrow.

At 12.30pm, GBS Thistle play Shockers Green on No 2, while Thistle Youth B play Wairoa Athletic on No 1. At 2.45pm, Versatile Thistle play Thistle Vintage Masters on No.1.

In the Bottom 6, Wainui Salty Dogs play HSOB Sports Club at Wainui at 12.30pm. At 2.45pm United Seconds play HSOB Eels on Harry Barker Reserve No 2, while Ngatapa play Bohemians at Patutahi.

In the women’s Eastern League at 10.30am on Sunday, Tatapouri Marist Thistle play YMCA Thistle on Childers Road Reserve No 2, Gisborne Laundry Services Wainui Riverina play Heavy Equipment Services United at Wainui, and Bohemians play Smash Palace Shockers on Nelson Park No 1.