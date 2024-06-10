Baby boy found with blunt-force injuries, convicted murderer Scott Watson back in court, and illegal boarding houses operating. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Family are begging for their missing 13-year-old to come home after she disappeared in the Gisborne region on Saturday.

Inspection Area Manager Darren Leigh-Paki said Sophia was last seen late Saturday evening in Whataupoko.

“Police have been in touch with friends and wider family, and no one has heard from her which is unusual,” Leigh-Paki said.

“Sophia’s whanau and Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and urgently would like to locate her.”

She is believed to be wearing a light grey Converse hoody and charcoal grey track pants.

Gisborne girl 'Sophia' has been missing since Saturday night and Police and her family have "serious concerns" for her welfare.

A family spokesperson said they are extremely worried about Sophia.

“We have no words to describe how worried we are, every minute feels like an hour,” they wrote.

“Sophia, you are loved by so many, and we just want to hold you in our loving arms again - Our hearts are breaking.

“Please, if you see this, let one of us know you are safe or just come home, darling.”

If you have seen Sophia, please contact Police on 111 and quote event number P058997998.