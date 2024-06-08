Gisborne letters: ‘Divisive rhetoric’ responses, broken cancer drug promise

A perfect spider’s web . . . with a crisp morning’s catch of lemons! Rehann Handford took this photo on Thursday morning, with the damp air outlining the web.

OPINION





Pushing back against racist ideology

Re: Divisive rhetoric will chip away at our communities, June 6 letter.

It is true there has been an increase in divisive rhetoric since 2016. It’s not all coming from Rawiri Waititi though. Bigotry, racism, nationalism and populism are on the rise everywhere.

Constitutional law expert Dr Carwyn Jones is on the record saying this coalition government has a racist ideology. I agree, they do.

Rawiri Waititi is trying to push back against the racist ideology and divisive actions of MPs like David Seymour and Simeon Brown.

It is not like Te Pati Māori’s rhetoric sprang from nowhere.

Lara Meyer





Reflecting our place

I have yet to read a more honest assessment of the real New Zealand we all inhabit and share. Thank you Eddie for making the effort to tell it like it is.

Most of us living here in Tairāwhiti will identify with your comments and recognise them as a true reflection of the place where we live and work, raise our kids and support one another.

We are all indebted to you for challenging this nonsense that is poisoning what we must protect.

Readers need to know that Eddie’s brilliant letter has found its way on to Breaking Views NZ as its guest post.

My guess is that Eddie’s contributions (if he wants to continue supplying copy in the future) will be anticipated by those sick of the biased views promoted in the columns of the major dailies. Well done Eddie.

Clive Bibby





Reassuring words

Also picked up by Bassett, Brash & Hide - no mean feat.

Thanks for the reassuring words of common sense Eddie, I’m sure you speak for many Māori. The likes of Ngata, Carroll and Buck were honourable and respected Māori - many of today’s Māori politicians are rabble-rousers.

Iain Boyle





Broken promise

It’s amazing to watch the hits the Government is taking over breaking its solemn election promise to fund 13 cancer drugs. They just keep coming left, right and centre. Their actions have proven cruel and callous to those whose hopes were raised, only to be dashed. Now those hopes might be realised by Christmas.

This is a huge mess of the Government’s own making. But it’s not only playing high-stakes roulette with people’s lives that’s going on here. How many times have we heard “National are better managers of the economy”? So many times that it has almost become holy writ repeated piously up and down the land.

Well, how about this. The reason why Pharmac (our drug buying agency) is hated by Big Pharma (the drug makers) is that they have been proven, successful negotiators in driving the price of drugs down, thus benefitting New Zealanders. They really know how to cut the best deal on offer.

The trick is, you don’t go in revealing your hand beforehand. Oh bugger. The Government has blown Pharmac’s negotiating position by naming the 13 dugs (which may not even be the best available now anyway).

When forming the coalition, Luxon assured us that he was a skilled negotiator. Yeah right. Because Big Pharma already knows exactly which drugs the Government wants, Pharmac will just have to pay the price on offer because there is no incentive for Big Pharma to lower their prices when they don’t have to.

This will inevitably cost the taxpayer more, possibly much more, than if proper purchasing procedures had been followed.

Double trouble.

Who needs to get back on track, exactly?

Bruce Holm





Seal of approval

How amazing it is to drive on Wainui Road after all the new sealing.

To all those who have been part of this project . . . thank you. We so appreciate all your hard work.

Marilyn Patrick





Bumps in the night

Re: Stop the nonsense in Grey St, June 7 letter.

Thursday night, under the cover of darkness, this continues - with additional vehicle speed bumps now to negotiate.

Grey St was closed from Childers Rd to Awapuni Rd roundabouts to facilitate this. Guess what, Customhouse St – Awapuni Rd was ALSO closed from Grey St to Childers Rd roundabouts.

Imagine a fire or medical emergency at Waikanae? Numerous motels, Awapuni School, the Holiday Park, let alone the many residential properties. Those emergency vehicles having to re-route ALL the way to Stanley Rd (which, because of this, was pretty hectic) to access the area.

In emergencies, when minutes matter, BOTH direct accesses to Waikanae – Awapuni Rd closed at the same time . . . that is lunacy.

Those additional speed bumps will also affect response times until removed.

Peter Millar





Kept in the dark

I will ask again - where are the Endeavours?

Two metal replicas were crafted to replace the former wooden ships in Gladstone Road. What has happened to them and when are they going to see the light of day?

Likewise, the piers for “the bridge to nowhere” have gone up, but nothing has been said. Why are we being kept in the dark?

Roger Handford